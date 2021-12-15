“Dell Curry out here looking like a pimp, man!”: NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry’s father takes pictures with ‘fans’ at Madison Square Garden

Dell Curry comes up with his own little highlight as son Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen’s three-point record vs Knicks

Stephen Curry may be making his shots on the court, but boy is his pops quite the sharpshooter himself.

Of course, the man is one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA, with his career averages standing at 40.2% from beyond the arc, on 2.9 attempts a game. But… that isn’t exactly what we’re talking about here.

Now, we all know the Warriors’ game at Madison Square Garden was a massive one for the Chef. At the end of the day, he broke Ray Allen’s three point-record, making his 2,977th three against the Knicks, beating the prior record holder’s tally of 2,973. But the thing is, while his son was making NBA history and highlights on the court, Dell Curry was making some shots of his own off it. And let’s just say, it has NBA Twitter absolutely buzzing.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Pictures from Madison Square Garden reveal women throwing themselves all over Dell Curry as Stephen Curry breaks the record

All this time, we’ve been talking about Sonya Curry. But perhaps, we should turn our attention to his father just a tad bit.

Want to know what we mean here? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

Yep. And as we said, NBA Twitter is absolutely buzzing.

Jokes aside, we’re happy to see both parents being able to come support their son, while also allowing themselves to move on. And as fans of the Curry family, we wish both of them the absolute best for the future.

