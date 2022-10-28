Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers Release Injury Report for 9x All-Star

The Lakers are still looking for their first win of the season as they face the Wolves, will Russell Westbrook have a go at Anthony Edwards and Co.?

Nobody in LA right now has a difference of opinion when the subject of interest is Russell Westbrook. Everyone, and by that, we mean anybody who knows just a thing or two about basketball, would tell the Lakers to trade Brodie.

The 9x All-Star is not even playing at the level of a role player for a contending team and persists to start for arguably the greatest basketball franchise in the world.

There is no denying the fact that his presence or absence won’t make too big a difference in the team performing better, that much was pretty clear on Wednesday night as he sat out the game against the Nuggets, and LeBron James and Co. still lost the game in some fashion.

Will he be in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Russell Westbrook is listed as “Questionable” against the Wolves

Brodie’s horrific start to the 2022-23 campaign had the LA followers believe, even his absence from the line-up will be beneficial for the Lakers if the management is not able to trade him for obvious reasons.

But their fourth-quarter collapse in Denver was proof enough for them to understand that they are still the same team as last year even if they have many new faces.

So, will the Purple and Gold play him against the Wolves is a big question. But much like the Lakers’ last few games, even in this game, he is listed as “questionable”.

— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 27, 2022

Will he play or not, we’ll get to know only tomorrow.

Can Brodie still turn it around?

The way things stand, it will be best for both Russ and the team that is willing to take him that they aren’t contending for a playoff spot this season.

So that they can have a chance of getting the #1 pick next year and land somebody like Victor Wembanyama. Pair that kid up with a man who has got everything to prove for and has played with a slender 7-footer for the best part of his career.

That team will have the potential to not only make the playoffs but maybe even reach the Finals as Brodie did with KD in 2012. There will be plenty of casualties if that somehow comes true.

