“Shooting Guard Battle Won’t be the Same”: Klay Thompson Reminisces Devin Booker’s Message When he Tore His Achilles

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker go way back than the fight they had recently, and their relationship isn’t as salty.

When the defending NBA Champions do their first few road trips in the new season, things generally get messy on the court and especially when they play the teams of their own franchise.

The Warriors might not have eliminated the Suns from the 2022 Playoffs, but their first game of the 2022-23 season looked very much like they did.

A lot of Ts were thrown around, and we saw a side of Klay Thompson which he generally keeps in check as it was too much for him to bear Devin Booker chirruping at him.

But he came to his senses after self-admittedly “blacking out” and calmly talked about Booker after the game against the Heat Thursday night.

Klay Thompson reveals Devin Booker was the first person to text him when he tore his Achilles

Klay was thrown out of the Suns game in the third quarter after a second technical and the Warriors suffered their biggest loss of the season yet and maybe of the whole season ahead, as Chris Paul and Co. ran away with a 134-105 victory.

The Splash brothers pulled their team back on track tonight with a 123-110 win against Jimmy Butler’s side and made their tally 3-2.

Klay had a season-high 19-point outing, after the game though, it was the D’Book incident which was still a hotter subject for the press and 4x NBA champ had a classy response on the same, remembering the time when he tore his Achilles and Booker was the first person who checked up on him.

He did come to his savage self afterward though.

Thompson savagely doubled down on his four rings comment

When asked about what exactly happened during their back-and-forth, Thompson doubled down on the 4 rings gesture he made towards Booker and said he was just stating facts.

Savage! Whatever these two teams have in store for future games, they have already raised the stakes too high, probably making their rivalry the best in the league just after the first clash of the season.

