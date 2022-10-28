“The LA Lakers Will Win Their First Game on 4th November Post an 0-7 Run”: Former NBA player Makes Wild Prediction

Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts with forward Anthony Davis (3) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Off to a horrendous start, the LA Lakers are yet to win a game this season but will have to wait for some more time, according to an NBA veteran.

It seems things are only going to worsen for the LA Lakers before they start getting better. The moves made during the recent summer by GM Rob Pelinka and co provide no answers, whether it be signing Darvin Ham as head coach or acquiring the likes of Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV.

Currently down 0-4, the Lakers rank 30th on the league’s offensive rating, with the case being similar in 3-point rating too. As most of the blame continues to be on Russell Westbrook, the team’s recent loss against the Nuggets suggested there were more things than what met the eye.

In an era dominant of shooters, the Lakers face a severe drought. While there is no denying the greatness of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they need to surround themselves with the right cast.

Speaking of the superstar duo, in year 20th, Bron can no longer carry a team on his shoulders, while injuries continue to be a constant hurdle in Davis’ career.

Recently, former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Tim Legler made a wild prediction about the purple and gold, suggesting they weren’t winning games anytime soon.

Having played for a decade in the NBA, Tim Legler averaged 7.0 PPG, 1.6 RPG, and 1.3 RPG on an impressive 43.1% shooting from the 3-point line. Thus the former 3-point contest champion understood the importance of shooters on the roster, especially in today’s scenario.

Currently, with ESPN, Legler provided a timeline for the Lakers before they open their winning account this season, saying the following.

“Nobody wants to say it, I’ll say it! They’re gonna go 0-7. Their first win is going to be against Utah, at home, November 4th.” – ESPN’s Tim Legler pic.twitter.com/3xxyVsZaC6 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 28, 2022

Not the news purple and gold fans wish to hear, given there are three more games to go before they host the Jazz.

Upcoming games of the Lakers.

In the coming days, the Lakers face the Timberwolves, Nuggets, and Pelicans, with their remaining uncertainty over the health of Davis (lower back tightness) and Westbrook (left hamstring soreness). Thus James will have the play the basketball of his lifetime at age 37 years old.

Fans hope for things to improve, with the likes of Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant expected back.

