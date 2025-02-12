Is Steph Curry Leaving The Warriors? Debunking Wild Rumor Regarding All Star Guard’s Future

Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Following the blockbuster trade deadline, nothing seems too far-fetched to the NBA fans. The rumors about Steph Curry leaving the Warriors have been floating around for a while. In the wake of recent trades, fans have started to believe that there’s a real possibility.

But can it really happen? Can Steph ever leave Golden State, the franchise that he has carried for over a decade and managed to build a dynasty for? It’s highly unlikely.

In July 2024, Steph was asked by Andscape‘s Marc Spears if he’d remain a Warrior despite having poor teams around him. In the past, we’ve seen examples of such loyalty in Dirk Nowitzki and the late, great Kobe Bryant, who never abandoned their ship, no matter how difficult the time was for them.

Steph said, “I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life. At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible. And you can still be competitive, it doesn’t mean you are guaranteed the championship. It doesn’t mean winning. Winning is always a priority, but obviously, you’re realistic.”

For Steph, the most important thing is protecting his happiness and he can do that by “taking it one step at a time.” He’s always expressed the desire to stay a Warrior for life. However, he won’t want to miss chances of being in the playoffs, just for the sake of loyalty.

Steve Kerr is also very confident that the superstar will not leave Golden State. On 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs show, he said, “I think Steph loves the Warriors. He loves the idea of being a Warrior for life. I think that’s so meaningful for him. He has no intention.” As per the HC, his loyalty is what makes him more special than any other player of his stature in the league.

In August, Steph signed a $62.6 Million contract extension, which will lock him in with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. He’ll be eligible for another extension after that and he’ll have the option to become a free agent. It’s difficult to fathom that the superstar will choose the latter option even then.

Steph Curry now has an added motivation to be with Golden State

During his 2024 interview, Steph talked about the importance of shaking things up and evolving with the league. That message was for his team. Although they ended up losing an important piece of their dynasty to the Mavericks in the form of Klay Thompson, the Warriors have added star forward Jimmy Butler this season.

Steph is doing everything in his control to help his team win games. He has dropped 30+ points in the last four games. A more noticeable difference is that since Butler joined the Dub Nation, they have won back-to-back games. With the scoring responsibilities not being shouldered by Steph alone, he is playing a much better game.

After the win against the Bulls, he heaped praise on his new teammate and talked about how different they are as players but the combination seems to be working well. He said, “He’s like the exact opposite player of me. I took 16 3s and he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun.”

Players like Buddy Hield, Quinten Post, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski have had their moments in the last few games. If they can make it a regular occurrence, Steph will have no reason to even entertain the thought of a trade.