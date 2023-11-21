Did Klay Thompson Announce Retirement? Fact-Checking Viral Tweet About Warriors’ 5x All-Star

Nov 18, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after he hit a three-point shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are not having the best start to the 2023-24 season. The two are interdependent on each other, with Klay making a big part of the Warriors’ offense. However, until tonight, Thompson hadn’t registered a single 20-point night this season. It is a big cause of concern for both Klay and the Warriors.

Advertisement

In fact, averaging 14 points a game, with 40% shooting from the field and 33% from the 3s are all career lows for the sharpshooter. It’s a contract year for Klay, and with no future contract in place, the 5x All-Star has free agency coming up next year. A page on Twitter decided to use the lack of information about Klay’s extension and his poor start to the season to spread a rumor.

According to the parody page, Klay announced his retirement from the NBA after playing 12 seasons.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNBACentel/status/1726100592571904280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clearly, this report is false. Klay Thompson did not announce his retirement from the NBA. In fact, he’s looking to play in the league for a long time, and hoping for a long contract at the end of this season.

Warriors GM and Owner Want to Re-Sign Klay Thompson

Right before the season started, Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob went on 95.7 The Game‘s morning show, The Morning Roast. There, Joe Lacob talked about Klay. He said,

“We want him [Klay Thompson] back. He wants to be back. I think everyone needs to just chill a little. Let this take its course. My guess is it works out.”

At the same time, newly appointed GM Mike Dunleavy Jr talked about Klay and his stalled contract extension with Steiny and Guru before the season opener.

Advertisement

“I think Klay’s gonna go out and have a great year regardless of what happens. And we feel confident in being able to bring him back and have him be a Warrior for life.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1716535280034021490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With 67 games still left to go, Klay Thompson has a lot of time to prove he’s still got it. In the meanwhile, people need to give the 4x NBA Champion the benefit of the doubt, after all he’s done to prove himself in his career.