“Deebo is doing things Michael Jordan never did!!!”: DeMar DeRozan has 6th straight 35-point game while shooting with higher efficiency than the GOAT himself

Every other game as a Bull, DeMar DeRozan does something that reminds Chicago natives of Michael Jordan, this time though, he goes one step further.

DeMar DeRozan does it again, he leads undermanned Bulls to yet another victory. The San Antonio Spurs looked to get on a 3-game winning streak but their opponents who themselves were on a 3-game winning run made it four on Tuesday.

The game had its fair share of back and forth with 19 lead changes and 12 tied games. But after the Spurs took a 6-point lead to end the 3rd quarter, clutch Deebo took over.

The Bulls MVP candidate had just 5 points in the first quarter, taking just 3 shots, making only one. But made 15 out of his next 21 shots to put up 40 points, shooting astonishingly over 66% from the field.

DeMar DeRozan is the first Bull since MJ to score 35+ in six straight games Unreal season from DeMar 🙌 (h/t @KCJHoop) pic.twitter.com/d8ZB4SIXLR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2022

DeMar DeRozan does what even Michael Jordan couldn’t do

This wasn’t the first game in which the DeRozan went for more than 35 points while shooting well over 50 percent from the field. Yes, even Michael Jordan hasn’t done what DeRozan has done over the past six games, according to StatMuse.

DeMar DeRozan last 6 games: 40 PTS | 67 FG%

38 PTS | 50 FG%

35 PTS | 64 FG%

36 PTS | 68 FG%

38 PTS | 59 FG%

45 PTS | 60 FG% That’s the longest streak of 35-point games on 50% shooting in Bulls history. MJ never did it. pic.twitter.com/h5d4ovgS9B — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 15, 2022

Not only the 5x All-Star is putting up big numbers in absence of most of his important crew. He is getting wins for them in the absence of Zach LaVine who has missed the last two games and will probably miss a few other games as he consults an expert for his knee soreness.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference Player of the Week did get help from center Nikola Vucevic, who had a tremendous 25-16-5 game and point guard Coby White, who didn’t just fill in for LaVine but had an incredibly efficient game.

Putting a stat line of 25-5-6 shooting 6/11 from the field and 5/6 from the 3-point White sealed the game towards the end of regulation, making a dagger 3, some clutch free throws and gathering a defensive rebound as well.

As much as DeRozan has done or will do for the Bulls by the time their original starters come back, he would be needing efforts like these from his teammates to win games.

This team will have to outscore their opponents until Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso come back from the injuries, as they are pretty bad at that end since the duo of guards went down.