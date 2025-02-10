Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Against The Bucks (Feb 10th)? Injury Update On Warriors Star Following Jimmy Butler Debut

Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The mood in the Golden State Warriors camp has significantly improved since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Stephen Curry seems like the biggest beneficiary, and his performance against the Bulls two days ago was proof. He finally has a co-star to share the offensive load with and a well-rested Curry spells trouble for the rest of the league.

Although, Warriors fans may have to wait a bit to see Act 2 of The Chef and his Butler. Ahead of their trip to Milwaukee, Curry’s name has appeared on their injury report. He’s been listed as ‘questionable’ with the cause being soreness to his left quad. He joins Jonathan Kuminga on the IR, who has been sidelined with an injury to his ankle.

Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Milwaukee with left quad soreness. Everyone else (besides Kuminga) cleared vs Bucks. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 9, 2025

With Curry’s availability uncertain, Golden State fans will witness the offense flow through Butler, and that may be cause for celebration. Jimmy has been historically good as the first option, having led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals without much help.

Additionally, Golden State’s record without Stephen Curry this season isn’t as dire as one may think. They’ve won six of their nine games without the 11-time All-Star and scored an average of 108.7 points.

But they will face tough opposition in the Milwaukee Bucks. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing for a couple of weeks, they have a formidable lineup, as proven by their win over the 76ers last night. Damian Lillard will be their go-to guy, and he’s coming off the back of a 43-point night.

The Warriors will have to be on their A-Game if they’re to defeat the Bucks, who are sitting safely in 5th place in the East. They are 17-8 at home this season, and the Warriros’ 11-13 record on the road only stacks the odds against their favor.