$60 million Draymond Green leaked his own nudes on Snapchat, later alleged he was hacked

Golden State Warriors’ defensive star Draymond Green reportedly posted his nudes on Snapchat, alleged his account was hacked.

Draymond Green is GSW’s defensive pillar. He keeps them afloat with his tenacity and determination. Steve Kerr and his squad heavily rely on Green to impede opponents’ offense.

A 4-time NBA champion, Dray is one of the most successful forwards in league history. Alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Green has been part of the big 3 that has dominated the last 8 years.

He has 4 All-Defensive first teams and 3 All-Defensive second teams under his belt. The most recent season was crucial for Draymond and the Dubs.

Their recent fall opened floodgates of criticism. The entire NBA media crucified them following their play-in loss in 2021. Pundits predicted the Warriors would never win the championship in 2022. Yet, GSW persevered and defeated Boston Celtics 4-2 for their seventh title.

However, despite all his success, Green has often found himself in a tussle with media, teammates, and opponents.

It’s his personality that dictates this, and high stake action feeds into his confrontational nature. And NBA players are always involved in high stake action.

For Draymond, winning demands a toll on him. His energy, physicality, and aggression make him such a dominant player. But they also cause him to fight and beef with others.

He is a man who always knows what to say. From his podcast to his post games, everything Draymond Green utters is valuable.

Though, in 2016, an embarrassing incident left Draymond at a loss for words. Perhaps the only time Dray seemed timid while handling a crisis.

Draymond Green posted his nudes on Snapchat

In 2016, Green ended up posting a nude on Snapchat. In the immediate after-effects of it, the Warriors star alleged his account had been hacked. It was clearly an attempt to free himself from any liability of that action.

But after public and media scrutiny, Draymond Green, who is worth an impressive $60 million, apologized for his mistake

Draymond Green said he pushed the wrong button regarding an inappropriate picture on snapchat. He apologized for… https://t.co/GAk9aR6rF5 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 31, 2016

At the time of the ‘self’ leak, Dray was practicing with the USA Olympic Team. The social media uproar reached the legendary Team USA Managing Director Jerry Colangelo.

Colangelo rebuked Dray for his actions. He reminded the forward of all the media stress on him and that he had to consider them. Green agreed and apologised to the Hall of Famer.

In an interview with Michael Lee, Draymond Green explained the background for the NSFW post.

Dray: “It was a situation where it was meant to be a private message. I hit the wrong button. Sucks.” He continued: “It was meant to be private. We’re all one click away from placing something in the wrong place, and I suffered from that this morning.”

Do you think Draymond deserved so much backlash for an honest mistake?

