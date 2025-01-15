“Is That $1200 Worth Me Not Playing?”: Gilbert Arenas Compares Zion Williamson Suspension to His Playing Days

The curtains might be drawing on Zion Williamson’s time in New Orleans. The Pelicans haven’t been lenient with their star forward since he returned from the injury hiatus spanning 27 games. They handed Williamson a one-game suspension for being late to a team flight. Gilbert Arenas doesn’t agree with the team’s strategy to burn bridges with the high-flying 24-year-old.

“[If] you want to trade him, big him up,” Agent Zero argued on his podcast, ‘Gil’s Arena’. “He’s late to the plane right? You fined him for that. So what are you suspending him for? That’s a second penalty.”

Arenas and Nick Young discussed how counterproductive the Pelicans’ strategy is to their own goals. By presenting Zion as a player that isn’t team first, and by limiting his ability to perform on the hardwood, the organization risks reducing the player’s value in the trade market. Arenas, in particular, was miffed by the one-game suspension and he pointed to his own experience to explain why.

“Being late to a plane don’t cost a game check so that means your relationship with him is officially over. And Nick, when I was late to something and they tried to fine me, what did I say? ‘Ay you fined me 1200 because I’m late, f**k it I’m not playing. Is that $1200 worth me not playing?’”

The Pelicans need to stop burning bridges with Zion 🗣️pic.twitter.com/5doeQmHuD8 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) January 14, 2025

Hibachi was always an outspoken player who didn’t hesitate to fight for what he was worth. He would threaten the Wizards if they fined him for being late because he knew that they needed his minutes on the floor. Perhaps the Pelicans are fine with suspending Zion over such matters because they know that their season is over.

The Pelicans seem fed up with the Zion experiment

Even with four star players and a wealth of high quality role players, the Pels have struggled to make any waves since Williamson’s arrival in 2019. At 9-32, New Orleans holds the third worst record in the league this season. Perhaps being in the company of rebuilding teams has convinced the front office that they need to move in a similar direction. That’s why recent reports are suggesting that the Zion experiment might be coming to an end this year.

Regardless of his conduct with the team, Z remains a top target for several contenders in the NBA. Especially when you consider his contract. He’s signed through 2027-28 on what will become an increasingly team-friendly deal as the salary cap expands. Furthermore, given his health concerns, New Orleans wisely included certain stipulations in Williamson’s contract to protect their team or whichever team they trade his rights to.

The final three years of Zion’s contract — which he’s entering into next season — are non guaranteed because the team had placed a minimum game requirement upon the forward that he failed to meet in 2022-23. The contract also requires Williamson to maintain a certain weight throughout the season and if he doesn’t meet the stipulations in the contract, his salary next season could plummet to $7.9 million.

Teams like the Lakers and Warriors are already reported to be interested in the two-time All-Star but if his contract costs less than $10 million, every team in the league is going to want to take that deal. Nonetheless, the Pelicans would still benefit from heeding Gilbert Arenas’ advice and dealing with Williamson behind closed doors.