“Is That Your Dinner”: Michael Jackson Once Convinced Magic Johnson to Feature in ‘Remember the Time’ Video Over a Bucket of KFC

Being a star in the city of Los Angeles, Magic Johnson was well acquainted with the glitter and fame of Hollywood. As a result, Johnson was also acquainted with Michael Jackson, arguably the world’s biggest pop star during the days of the Showtime Lakers. Johnson and Jackson spent several fun and interesting moments together, one of which involves a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. In fact, their bonding over this bucket of KFC would later translate to Michael Jackson asking Magic Johnson to feature in one of his music videos.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s book When the Game Was Ours details how Michael Jackson’s handlers invited Magic Johnson to dinner. Upon arriving, Johnson was served with an exquisite plate of freshly prepared chicken garnished with parsley and a bed of rice.

However, when Magic was about to start eating, he noticed Jackson had no food items served for himself. Later on, when the pop legend signaled one of his helps, Jackson was served with a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken on his plate. Johnson was surprised to see MJ eat fried chicken while he relished a gourmet meal. Taken aback, the Lakers legend asked, “Is that your dinner?” In response, Jackson gleefully replied, “You bet it is, I love this stuff.”

As it turns out, KFC was also Magic’s favorite food. Therefore, this was a moment of bonding between Michael Jackson and Magic Johnson over their favorite food item. KFC is one of America’s favorite fast food recipes, loved by many across the country. Seeing Jackson savor his chicken, Johnson had said, “Well, then pass some over, I love it too!”

During this shared moment over their favorite meal, Jackson had asked Magic to feature in his then-upcoming music video ‘Remember the Time.’ Jackson had already convinced Eddie Murphy to play the role of the Pharaoh and wanted to cast Magic as one of the servants. Magic agreed to this, resulting in an iconic music video from 1992.

By 1991, Michael Jackson had emerged as a solo individual artist on his own. Jackson’s Off the Wall was a massive hit, elevating him to title of the King of Pop after the disbanding of the music group Jackson 5.

Magic Johnson was inspired by Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’

Michael Jackson and Magic Johnson had an incredibly friendly relationship through the 1980s and 1990s. In fact, being two of the most successful African-American icons rising to fame, the two stars in LA had developed a close bond with each other. Jackson used to attend several Lakers games when Magic Johnson played during the “Showtime” era of the Lakers. Furthermore, Johnson equally returned this favor by attending Jackson’s concerts and shows.

Johnson has spoken volumes of how Michael Jackson inspired him during his playing days. In an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, the 5x NBA champion described Jackson’s impact, saying, “Never seen anybody like him. This dude would be in the mirror for two hours just working on his moves. It was unbelievable.”

Magic Johnson had the privilege of accompanying Michael Jackson on a tour and witnessing the Smooth Criminal in action. Johnson noticed that MJ’s routine of spending two hours practicing his moves was the key to performing it perfectly on stage. This made the Lakers legend realize he could be better as a player as well. Johnson and Jackson always maintained a cordial relationship, with the 5x champion even delivering a speech during Michael Jackson’s memorial service in 2009.