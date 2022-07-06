Is the Riddance of Doubt the Secret to Kobe Bryant’s “$600 million” fortune?

Kobe Bryant’s mentality is why he succeded. Not confidence, it was wisdom. It was also the secret behind his $600 million net worth.

Worrying gets you nowhere. Enlightened minds across the world knew that worrying about the future is pointless. So is doubt. Doubt is the first obstacle on the road to success.

Among NBA players, Kobe Bryant was known for one thing, his mentality. His approach to the game was zen-like. It was almost as if he tuned out all the noise and put his focus on one thing.

During his time in the NBA, his work ethic was admired and respected by everyone. A lot of young players emulated him and they still do.

But many could never align with his ways. Kobe Bryant’s work ethic was the purest form of intrinsic motivation. But how has nobody come close to those levels of dedication? And what is the secret behind his success?

The reason was that nobody knew what was going on in the mind of the 5-time champion because he would never talk about it. That is until he quit the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up about what motivated him to become such a fearsome player and what were the factors behind his long and successful career.

Shed doubt and you will rise, Kobe Bryant gives us a very wise example of how to be successful and make your fortune

When you ask Kobe about doubt, he said “Doubt is such a strange thing”. He adds “there will be times where you succeed and times where you fail, so wasting your time doubting whether you will be successful or not, is pointless”.

The words speak volumes, and it does not stop there, he goes on to add ” you just put one foot in front of the other, you control what you can control and then you see what the outcome is”.

“if you win great, you’re gonna have to wake up the next day and do the journey over again; if you lose it sucks, but you’re gonna have to wake up the next day and do the journey over again”

The key to success is a continued effort. Keep putting in the work and you will succeed. But more importantly, rid yourself of doubt and worry.

These things have no place on the road to success, quell them. If you win, you win, if you lose, you lose. Carry on.

