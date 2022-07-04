Is Jeanie Buss’ cryptic “you’re the greatest Laker” message for Kobe Bryant a signal for Kyrie Irving’s arrival?

The beacon is lit, Jeanie Buss’ latest tweet is a remembrance for Kobe Bryant but is there more underneath? Perhaps a Kyrie Irving arrival?

The rumor mills cannot stop churning. The Los Angeles Lakers have been the center of attention after talks of a Kyrie Irving trade. It looks as though the talks are about to get more intense.

Jeanie Buss took to her Twitter last night and fondly talked about Kobe Bryant. She called him “the greatest Laker ever” and described how Kobe would have been at the forefront of the current dilemma in the Lakers front office.

I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply. — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 4, 2022

So, what does she mean? We actually don’t know. All we know is that it has created the chatter it needed to.

“It’s gonna be a quiet night for NBA twitter” Jeanie Buss: pic.twitter.com/rV62atIZ7F — philip 🇹🇼 (@phrrp) July 4, 2022

Is Jeanie Buss’ Tweet a beacon for Kyrie Irving’s arrival?

We have no clue if she is referring to Kyrie here. But chances are, she is. As the saga unravels itself every word from front office executives will be treated as gospel. Jeanie’s latest tweet only causes more turbulence.

jeanie buss treating her twitter page like a diary in the midst of free agency is crazy — 🥷🏾 (@itsjustTaj_) July 4, 2022

Jeanie Buss being sentimental and shady at the same time while all eyes are on the lakers and kyrie pic.twitter.com/cfMiFsoGXk — chloe (@chloeg_13) July 4, 2022

So, is she earnest in her remembrance of Kobe? We hope so, after all, they were both very close to each other. Is she foreshadowing a chaotic mess that will follow the trade for Kyrie Irving? We don’t know.

All we can do is speculate. Stay tuned and watch this space for more news on the same.

