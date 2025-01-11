Is Trae Young Playing Today vs Rockets? Hawks Injury Report (January 11th)

The Atlanta Hawks are back at home after a small two-game road trip. Splitting their games on the road, the Hawks are returning home to face the Houston Rockets today. Trae Young, who has been a pillar of consistency for the team, has shown up on the team’s injury report, causing fans a bit of a worry.

Young has been listed as Probable for the contest today with right Achilles tendinitis.

The Hawks have listed Bogdan Bogdanovic as questionable for the contest with a right knee inflammation. They will be playing the contest without Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Johnson, Larry Nance Jr., and Cody Zeller.

While Young is on the injury report, fans shouldn’t worry much. He was listed on the injury report ahead of the Hawks’ last 3 contests, but he suited up in each of them. This means we should see Young take on the young Rockets squad, who are currently sitting in the 3rd spot in the Western Conference.

It would be a good challenge for the Hawks, who have struggled with consistency. They won four games in a row, before going on a three-game skid, and then splitting their recent road trip. The Atlanta side sits 9th in the East with a 19-19 record, and would have to string together some wins if they want to avoid yet another play-in situation.