Is Trae Young Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Will Hawks Guard Continue Winning Streak?

Oct 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks look to extend their winning streak to 3-0 as they host LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

A sleeper in the east, the Hawks are looking to continue their winning streak as they gear up to host a Hornets team minus LaMelo Ball. Coming off a first-round exit in the 2022 playoffs, Trae Young and crew look for redemption, with All-Star Dejounte Murray joining the team this season.

The Hawks’ first two wins came against the Rockets and Magic, with the backcourt of Young and Murray leading from the front. Averaging 112.5 PPG, the Atlanta team is shooting close to 48% from the field and ranks no.1 in defense, with a 99.0 rating.

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to each record 20+ PTS and 10+ AST in their team’s opening game of the season. pic.twitter.com/jLRn28LE1r — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 20, 2022

Though Ice Trae has struggled with his efficiency, he has come up when required the most, sinking daggers. The two-time All-Star is averaging 24.0 PPG, 13.0 APG, and 3.5 RPG while shooting 30.4% from the field, leading the Hawks in points and assists.

The Hawks are favorites going into the contest against the Hornets, who have a 1-1 record minus their star player LaMelo Ball.

Is Trae Young playing against the Charlotte Hornets?

Another Day, Another Opportunity, Trae Young(PG) will be suiting up for the Hawks, with a similar lineup consisting of Dejounte Murray(SG), De’Andre Hunter(SF), John Collins(PF), and Clint Capela(C). The Hawks released an injury report with Bogdan Bogdanovic out.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out pic.twitter.com/lkR6lnqHjr — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 22, 2022

Speaking of the Hornets lineup, LaMelo Ball will not be available due to an ankle injury sustained during the preseason. Not great news for the Charlotte franchise amid Miles Bridges facing domestic violence charges. Nevertheless, there is plenty of talent on the roster.

Terry Rozier (SG), Gordon Hayword (SF), P.J. Washington(PF), Mason Plumlee(C), and Kelly Oubre Jr(SF).

Atlanta Hawks stats against Hornets.

The 24-year-old holds a 5-7 record vs. the Hornets, averaging 20.0 PPG, 9.3 APG, and 3.5 RPG. Thus one can expect Young to have a 20+ scoring night, given the opposition being short-handed.

However, the Hornets guard needs to be more efficient from the field.

