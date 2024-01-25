Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight vs Sixers? Pacers Release Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against MVP

The Indiana Pacers had a tough six-game road trip, winning merely two games. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better once they made their return to Indiana. Hosting the Denver Nuggets as their first of three home games, Rick Carlisle’s boys suffered a 114-109 loss. Now that they are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers, fans will hope that Tyrese Haliburton is available to help the Pacers snap their losing skid.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury during the 8th January clash against the Boston Celtics. Initially, reports suggested that the pass-first guard would be re-evaluated after two weeks. According to the team’s initial statements, Hali was supposed to be sidelined for the entirety of the Pacers’ six-game road trip. However, Haliburton made progress and managed to suit up for the 19th January clash against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Since then, Hali hasn’t suited up for any of the games. Fans will be disappointed to learn that Tyrese Haliburton will be missing out on the clash against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

Tyrese Haliburton is set to miss two more games

Tyrese Haliburton is having a breakout season. Putting up All-NBA numbers, the floor general has been recording 23.6 points and 12.6 assists per game. However, Hali’s injury-riddled campaign has had a detrimental impact on the Indiana side. Haliburton has already missed out on 10 games this season. With him being sidelined, the Pacers have had a losing 4-6 record. Unfortunately, Haliburton is set to miss out on at least two more games.

Before the 23rd January clash against the Denver Nuggets, Rick Carlisle gave a major update on the 23-year-old’s injury. The Pacers head coach announced that the All-Star would be out for three games and was going to be re-evaluated on 27th January.

The Philadelphia 76ers have added multiple names to their injury report. However, with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey available for the contest, the Sixers will enter the clash as the favorites. After dropping 70 points in the last game, Embiid will be hot in form coming into the game with the Pacers. Will they be able to halt the big guy’s lethal fadeaways?