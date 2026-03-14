Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Spurs Injury Report (March 14th)

If anyone was wondering just how important Victor Wembanyama is to the San Antonio Spurs’ chances of truly competing for the 2025-26 NBA championship, all they need to do is look at how they performed in their last game against the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs were on a 5-game win streak, but without their best player on the court, they ended up blowing a 20-point lead and giving away 81 points in the 2nd half to lose the game 136-131.

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Wembanyama had been listed as ‘Questionable’ before the game and was expected to at least show up in some capacity. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and from the looks of it, his fitness is still up in the air as the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight.

The Hornets might be lurking in the bottom half of the table, sitting 10th in the East with 34 wins and 33 losses, but as far as the Spurs are concerned, they handed San Antonio a good old back alley beatdown the last time they met. With that in mind, the Spurs faithful will hope their unusually tall French superstar will suit up and save the day.

It appears Wembanyama’s right ankle is still bothering him at this point, and consequently, he might not be available for Saturday night’s game.

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Victor Wembanyama Questionable for tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Spurs say Victor Wembanyama remains questionable for tomorrow due to the ankle soreness that kept him out last night. Dylan Harper (calf contusion) is questionable as well. — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) March 13, 2026



When head coach Mitch Johnson was asked about it after the Nuggets game, he talked about the injury situation not being a long-term thing but asserted that not playing Wemby on Thursday was the right thing to do, despite the result.

“It’s going to be a wait-and-see thing … But, yeah, I mean, he was pretty close tonight. So, again, hopefully the rest serves him well. But if not, then we’ll go to the next game,” he had added.

Even though this would just be the second game, Wembanyama will be missing due to his sore right ankle, the 7″4 French superstar has had his fair share of troubles this season. He has already missed 15 games due to shoulder, calf, and knee issues.

The Hornets aren’t complaining, though, since they would like to continue their winning streak as the season goes through its final few weeks. The Hornets have notably won 23 out of their last 28 games and are one of the hottest teams in the league.

The Spurs themselves are 16-2 in their last 18 games and are sitting pretty at second in the Western Conference, so they will see no reason to rush Wembanyama into action anytime soon.