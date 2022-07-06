Basketball

“Did LeBron James just declare Bryce as crown Prince over Bronny James?”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as $1 billion-worth Lakers superstar hypes up younger son on IG

"Did LeBron James just declare Bryce as crown Prince over Bronny James?": NBA Twitter goes crazy as $1 billion-worth Lakers superstar hypes up younger son on IG
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Red Bull principal Christian Horner believes Juri Vips deserves a second chance to learn from the mistakes
Next Article
"I think what my dad was for Vettel, he is for me" - Relationship between Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel has F1 Twitter smitten
NBA Latest Post
“Dennis Rodman crashed his SUV into someone, and then just fled!”: $500,000-worth Bulls star once got into hot water with law enforcement for hit and run
“Dennis Rodman crashed his SUV into someone, and then just fled!”: $500,000-worth Bulls star once got into hot water with law enforcement for hit and run

Dennis Rodman is one of the most polarising individuals in the world of sport. The…