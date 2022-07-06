“Did LeBron James just declare Bryce as crown Prince over Bronny James?”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as $1 billion-worth Lakers superstar hypes up younger son on IG

NBA Twitter goes crazy as Bryce James recreates iconic high school picture of 18-year-old LeBron James, at just 15 years old

Bronny James may need to move over a bit here.

After years in the media spotlight, LeBron James’s elder son has scouts a bit lukewarm on him. He is known to have good athleticism, good defensive instincts, feel for the game, and above-average shooting ability from beyond the arc. But, in the best-case scenario, that will make him a mid-first-round pick when he does declare for the draft.

Given that this doesn’t quite conform to expectations fans had for him, the media’s spotlight has shifted from him to his younger brother, Bryce James.

The 15-year-old is already 6’6”, and is already starting to get his father’s bounce. Heck, recently, the young man even decided to take a picture very, very similar to one that was taken of his dad, when he was 18 years old, at St. Vincent St. Mary’s high school. And well, we think you’re going to want to see it.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter can’t control itself as LeBron James uploads picture of Bryce James holding the same mid-air pose as him

This may not come as news, but bounce runs in the James family.

We saw it with Bronny James, who, despite not having quite the same height as LeBron, very much has his athleticism. And then, as Bryce is growing up, you’re starting to see it come in for him as well.

Need some proof? Well, just take a look at what LeBron James recently posted on Instagram, below.

And as we said before, when the NBA community saw it, reactions came pouring in.

We will say that it is a long, long road before there is even a conversation about Bryce James making the NBA. But, if he acquires LeBron James’s incredible physical tools, and continues to polish his feel for the game… it is very much possible that we may be seeing him in the league sooner than anyone would think.

