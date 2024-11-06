Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Pelicans Issue Injury Report Ahead of November 6 Clash

Nov 3, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Following a blockbuster Dejounte Murray trade this off-season, the New Orleans Pelicans were expecting to contend in the West. Despite a good win at the start of the season, the team has struggled, winning only three of their first eight games.

With Murray also out for the last seven games, Zion Williamson’s two-game absence has really hurt the Pelicans. The star forward has been dealing with hamstring soreness since the game against Indiana.

Pelicans were hoping he’d return against the Cavaliers on November 6th, but the team’s official injury report suggests that is unlikely. The two-time All-Star is listed as questionable and the decision to play him will be made leading up to the game.

Head coach Willie Green has said that Williamson’s injury is day-to-day on doctor’s orders. He was reportedly asked to stay at home rather than support his teammates to rest and recover.

Green’s update has been far from assuring. The head coach made no concrete statement on a return timeline or the extent of the injury. He was also unsure how and when Zion hurt himself.

Zion has suffered hamstring injuries in his career before. Just last year, he missed the playoffs after injuring his hamstring during a play-in game against the Lakers.

To add to Pelicans’ struggles, Zion is not the only one injured on the team. While Dejounte is expected to be out for several more weeks, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, and Trey Murphy will also miss the upcoming game.

Cavaliers are on what could turn into a historic streak, they are yet to lose a game and have beaten some very strong opponents. New Orleans’ dwindled roster coupled with limited offensive power will make it even tougher to bag a win, which is something they desperately need.

That being said, Williamson is questionable and has not been ruled out. There is a slim chance he will suit up but a chance nevertheless.