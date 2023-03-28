Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Warriors?: Pelicans Star’s Injury Update Proves Incredibly Encouraging Ahead of Warriors Game

Mar 23, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) talks to fans on a time out against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson has been out of action for quite some time now. To be more specific here, the man hasn’t played in a single NBA game since February 2nd of this year. Since that date, the Pelicans have seen themselves slide from a top 3 seed in the West, all the way down to a lottery spot.

Fortunately, the franchise has also since seen some of their other stars step up when called upon, bringing them back into the play-in race. And as things stand, the franchise even sits as high as the 9th seed, having won their last 5 games on the bounce.

However, this is clearly not going to be enough. After all, the team needs to sit a lot higher up in the west to get a favorable first-round matchup in the playoffs. And for that, they need to first blow past the 7th-seeded Warriors.

Wouldn’t you know it, their game tonight is against the very same team. And that of course, makes the question all the more important. Has Zion Williamson’s health improved enough to warrant an appearance against the Dubs?

ESPN reveals exactly what the status of Zion Williamson’s health stands as today

Zion Williamson has had to sit out due to a hamstring injury he picked up during the last NBA game he played. The good news here is that the injuries that have kept him out in the past are meniscus injuries in his knee. So, compared to that, this is a very different, far more minor problem.

That said, the man has been forced to stay out for a long time with the injury, so fans have been getting more and more desperate for an update. And after a recent re-evaluation of his ailment, there indeed is one now.

ZION WILLIAMSON CAREER NIGHT🔥 43 POINTS (Career High)

14/21 FG (66%)

14/19 FT (73%)

5 ASSISTS

3 REBOUNDS pic.twitter.com/goiKsm5ctt https://t.co/E77730cB0E — HoodieBev  (@HoodieBev) March 15, 2023

As per ESPN, the man now has the green light to begin on-court activities. That said, this likely only means that he will now begin practice, but not play NBA games for a little while longer. According to reports on the situation, he will be re-evaluated once again in 2 weeks. It is then that all questions about his potential return date will be answered.

What is Zion Williamson averaging this season?

After 29 games played, Zion Williamson is averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 60.8% from the field, 36.8% from three, and 71.4% from the free-throw line.