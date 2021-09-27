“Luka Doncic is like Larry Bird on steroids to me, Larry 2.2”: 4-time NBA champion has high praise for Mavericks superstar following his 2 straight All-NBA First Teams

John Salley believes that Luka Doncic will lead a new wave of basketball. He expressed his confidence in the Mavs superstar in a recent interview.

Dallas Mavericks fans are a lucky bunch. They’ve gotten to witness a championship win in their city in addition to Dirk Nowitzki’s whole career. And in the last year of Dirk’s NBA career, they acquired a worthy successor to their German sniper.

Luka Magic is a brand of basketball that is becoming increasingly visible and popular across NBA fandoms. Doncic has quite literally put the league on notice with his performances over the past 2 seasons.

There is perhaps not a single NBA asset more valuable than Doncic at the moment. LeBron James is old, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are injury-prone, and Giannis has faced problems against a wall in the playoffs in the past.

Luka, meanwhile, has put the LA Clippers on blast for two separate first round series. His numbers from this year’s playoffs make for outrageous reading – the Slovenian sensation averaged damn near a 35-point triple-double by himself.

The sky is indeed the limit for him, as a lot of NBA experts are wont to say. And it seems that a certain outspoken 4-time NBA champion has joined their ranks as well.

4-time NBA champion has high praise for Luka Doncic, calls him Larry Bird on steroids

John Salley made his name as a defensive force in the NBA for 13 seasons. He’s faced the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and of course, Michael Jordan in his prime.

This is a man who knows what he’s talking about when it comes to NBA-level basketball. And Salley has given Luka Doncic possibly the highest honor any white basketball player can ever get – Larry Bird comparisons.

He cut across Vlad while talking about the top 5 players in the world to give Luka the props he feels Luka deserves:

“Really, it should be 3 European players (in the top 5 players), because my man from Dallas is one of the best players. He’s like Larry Bird on steroids to me. Or a Larry Bird 2.2”

Salley has his reasons for giving the Mavericks superstar the heady praise that he just got. After all, Luka is the first 22-year-old in league history be voted into 2 straight All-NBA First Teams as a guard.

