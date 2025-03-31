“Isaiah Stewart Had A Fan In A Chokehold”: Pistons-Wolves Historic 7 Person Ejection Brawl Has NBA Fans In Tears

Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) reacts after a fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center. Stewart was later ejected from the game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Fans must’ve flocked into the Target Center to watch the home team go toe-to-toe against one of the strongest units in the league. However, they were surprisingly treated with a street fight exhibition in the second quarter. One fan in particular was even made part of that brawl between Isaiah Stewart, Donte DiVincenzo, and more.

Advertisement

A total of seven people were ejected after the dust settled, marking it as the most ejections in a single game since the infamous Malice at the Palace, which also featured the Pistons.

Detroit’s head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Stewart, Ron Holland II, Marcus Sasser, and Minnesota’s assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, Naz Reid, and DiVincenzo were tossed out.

There was complete chaos on the floor with 8:36 left on the clock in the second quarter. Only moments earlier, Stewart had received a technical foul for bumping DiVincenzo after the whistle. All hell broke loose when Holland slapped the ball out of Reid’s hands near the baseline. The Timberwolves forward charged toward Holland to confront him.

However, when DiVincenzo stepped in to seemingly cool things down, he only made it worse as Holland pushed him. Within seconds, all 10 players were a part of that brawl. Coaches from both sides also joined in, but not to separate the players, as they were seen arguing among themselves as well.

A fight breaks out between the Pistons and Timberwolves Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, Pistons HC J. B. Bickerstaff and Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected pic.twitter.com/TJA3OczOxB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2025

After being separated, DiVincenzo was seen with bruises on his neck, and Holland had tears in his eyes while asking his teammates to let him go.

Surprisingly, Stewart wasn’t the main instigator in this fight. However, he still did a lot of damage. From a blurry image that’s circulating on the internet, the Pistons center can be seen choking a fan. A popular parody account wrote, “Isaiah Stewart had a fan in a chokehold.”

As short-tempered as he is, it’s likely that Stewart had no idea who he was putting his hands on. While it can’t be said with absolute clarity whether it was a Wolves player or a fan who got caught in the middle, Stewart wouldn’t choke a fan intentionally during a fight.

After getting ejected, Stewart was seen pointing to his jersey and screaming, “Detroit!” as he was leaving the floor. Many fans believe that this is a modern-day rendition of the Bad Boys Pistons. This season has been incredible for the Pistons so far, as they’ve mounted a massive comeback from their previous years’ form, as they’re currently sitting in 5th position in the East.