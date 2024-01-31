“People Wanna See Ja Morant in It”: Snubbing Anthony Edwards for G-League Star, Paul George Picks 4 Players He Wants in the All-Star Dunk Contest

The All-Star weekend is right around the corner, and fans are looking forward to star-studded events such as the Dunk contest and the All-Star game. As the event draws near, NBA experts and veterans have started discussing the potential star power that will be featured in these contests. In the latest episode of Podcast P, Clippers star Paul George selected his best picks to feature for the upcoming Dunk Contest.

One of George’s first picks was the defending Dunk contest champion, Mac McClung, who plays for Osceola Magic in the NBA G-League. Since McClung won the contest last season, George believes he deserves a slot to showcase his talents this year. Adding to his list of picks for the contest, George said,

“I think people wanna see Ja [Morant] in it, for sure. I think people wanna see Zion [Williamson] in it, for sure. And, I think Imma go Shaedon Sharpe.”

George selected all his picks for their sheer explosiveness as players, especially in dunking the ball. However, the Clippers veteran surprisingly left Anthony Edwards from the list. However, speaking of the young Minnesota Timberwolves star, George said he could be a part of the contest if McClung is not just to bring in enough star power.

“If no Mac McClung, then I’m putting Anthony Edwards in there. You gotta put Mac McClung.”

Though McClung’s dunking prowess has earned him immense praise and applause from the NBA community, snubbing a star like Anthony Edwards was something the fans did not expect of Paul George. Nevertheless, as per the Athletic’s Shams Charania, this year’s dunk contest would allow McClung to defend his 2022-23 title against the NBA stars, who might also be vying for this prestigious title.

Mac McClung is re-invited to participate in the 2023-34 Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA is slowly unveiling its roster for this season’s All-Star events, and Mac McClung’s name has been confirmed as a participant in the upcoming Slam Dunk contest. Alongside McClung, Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. is reported to be another star participating in this year’s contest.

Last season, McClung’s title-winning performance was counted as one of the greatest shows in the history of this contest. The G-League star collected high praise from NBA legends such as LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson for the same. LBJ remarked McClung for sealing his name among the greatest slam-dunk competitors of all time, while Magic Johnson claimed that the G-League star had saved last season’s competition.

Despite winning such praise and accolades, McClung has been unable to find a fit for himself in the NBA. He played only four NBA games in total and just two, since winning the dunk contest. McClung plays in Orlando Magic’s G-League affiliate team, averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season.

McClung’s G-League coach believes in the potential and dedication of his player to rightfully deserve a place in the NBA. However, the Osceola Magic coach also alleged how the league entertains many untalented players to find a spot in the competition because of agents and social media.