Isaiah Thomas Claims Nikola Jokic Has ‘No Fun’ In The NBA As Opposed To Playing Internationally

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Nikola Jokic and Isaiah Thomas

Nikola Jokic and Isaiah Thomas (CREDITS: USA Today)

Earlier this week, Nikola Jokic was in Slovenia to play in retired NBA star Goran Dragic’s farewell game and had the time of his life. The usually stone-faced center was in a jovial mood throughout the night, jokingly harassing Luka Doncic and even dancing with Boban Marjanovic. His cheerful demeanor was a surprise to many, including Isaiah Thomas.

In a post on Instagram that had highlights of Jokic’s hilarious antics at Dragic’s retirement game, the guard left a comment that read,

“When he’s in the NBA, it’s a real job and he ain’t having no fun [laughing emoticon]. Back at the crib, his energy on a 10!!! He’s having real fun, that’s dope lol”

As much as it may upset Denver fans, the former Celtics star raises a fair point. Over the years, Jokic has seemingly treated the NBA as a job. He even wears suits to games now to indicate the very same thing.

Compared to his demeanor outside of America, his approach in the States makes him seem like a completely different person. Thomas’ argument is hardly an unpopular one. Recently, even analyst Bill Simmons admitted on his podcast that he believes the same thing. He said,

“That seems to be the prevailing theory. That he’s basically on a work visa playing in the NBA. Doesn’t really love the league that much, but loves playing basketball. But, is really like, as soon as he can make enough money, and get out of here, he’s probably gone.”

As harsh as that sounds, it likely isn’t all that far from the truth. The Nuggets superstar has never seemed like someone who is looking to stay in the USA for the long term.

Given just how much fun he has every time he is outside the USA, he is likely just looking to earn enough money, and then move back home. And to be fair to him, it’s hard to fault him for it, as much as it may break Nuggets fans’ hearts.

For now, the only hope is that Jokic can magically find something that brings this fun-loving attitude of his to North America.

