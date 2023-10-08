‘Disgruntled’ Charles Barkley Went 0 for 6 in 2019’s ‘Who He Play For’ Despite Ernie Johnson Announcing ‘Shameful’ 30.7 Percent Record: “Why Would I Watch the Wizards!”

Feb 15, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Chris Webber is interviewed with a poster of Team Chuck head coach Charles Barkley (not pictured) while Team Shaq head coach Shaquille O’Neal looks on during prior to the rising stars challenge during the 2013 NBA All-Star weekend at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley put on a shameful, 0-6 performance on ‘Inside The NBA’s segment ‘Who He Play For?‘ in 2020. The episode in which Charles’s pitiful performance occurred, was none other than the 30th anniversary of Inside The NBA. Barkley though, despite being disappointed with his performance, was a sport enough to laugh about it with the rest of the crew.

He did mention that his pitiful performance was due to the Washington Wizards being bad. He believed that their 25-47 record failed to justify any attention from Barkley during the season.

Charles Barkley goes 0-6 during ‘guess who he plays for

Charles Barkley was put to the test on Inside The NBA. This time it was the segment ‘Who He Play For?’.

Charles has a history of abysmal performances in this segment. He got the teams of Garrett Temple, Solomon Hill, Noah Vonleh, CJ Miles, and Anthony Tolliver wrong. He was even given a chance to redeem himself when Willie Green sent him a video asking him “I know you couldn’t remember the names of the teams I played for, but let’s try this one more time, hey Chuck who I coach for?” Charles knew who Willie Green was but unfortunately didn’t know who he coached for, guessing “The Clippers” in the process.

The Chuckter didn’t stop there. When asked where CJ Miles plays, Chuck, once again, answered incorrectly. When it was revealed to him that he played on the Wizards, Barkley announced, “Why would I watch the Wizards, why would I watch the Wizards?”

This performance by Charles left Shaq and Kenny completely shocked. Kenny couldn’t believe Barkley didn’t know the teams of these players. In one instance Kenny even told Barkley “They played the Rockets last night”. Barkley didn’t care for Kenny’s comments much as he kept a poker face the whole time.

Charles’s record in the segment isn’t as solid as his skills around the rim. Barkley, as of 2020, had a record of 20-71. It’s likely not something he is proud of. However, he also put up a very good performance in 2008, when he surprisingly went 3 for 3.

‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’ is a fan-favorite segment too on Inside The NBA

Inside The NBA has many segments such as Gone Fishin and Shaqtin the Fool. Last year’s MVP was none other than Andre Drummond. The show has also been around its fair bit of controversy.

Countless players, especially big men like JaVale McGee and Ruddy Gobert have fired back at Shaq calling him out for being a “bully”. Controversy aside the segment which started in 2011, has garnered a lot of love and support from fans and viewers. As for now, the segment is going strong and isn’t showing any signs of going anywhere, anytime soon.