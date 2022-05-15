Basketball

‘Stacey King gave me the Jimmy Buckets nickname even before the NBA’: When Jimmy Butler revealed how his famous nickname came into being

‘Stacey King gave me the Jimmy Buckets nickname even before the NBA’: When Jimmy Butler revealed how his famous nickname came into being
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Tim Duncan wanted to be an Olympian": How the Big Fundamental nearly took up swimming over becoming one of the greatest ballers of all time
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
‘Stacey King gave me the Jimmy Buckets nickname even before the NBA’: When Jimmy Butler revealed how his famous nickname came into being
‘Stacey King gave me the Jimmy Buckets nickname even before the NBA’: When Jimmy Butler revealed how his famous nickname came into being

Jimmy Butler has one of the coolest nicknames a basketball player can have – Stacey…