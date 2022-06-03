“Giannis Antetokounmpo sued people for $100 Million+ for using ‘Greek Freak'”: Bucks’ MVP has filed over 52 cases over use of his intellectual property

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an incredibly kind-hearted and sweet person, but he doesn’t take copyright infringement lightly

Part of his identity on the court has been associated with his nationality and his athletic gifts which earned him the nickname, “The Greek Freak“. His transformation from lanky prospect to the owner of the meanest mug in the NBA has been inspirational.

Still only 27, Giannis Antetokounmpo boasts a Hall of Fame tier resume. 1x Finals MVP, 2x MVP, 1x DPOY, 1x MIP, and multiple all-star, all-NBA, and all-defensive selections adorn his silverware along with a Championship ring.

Known for his fight on the field, Giannis has lived up to his “Greek Freak” tag. His range of “Greek Freak” endorsements and “Zoom Freaks” have been immortalized in modern NBA lore.

The “Greek Freak” tag is now a part of Giannis’ identity. Due to his popularity, the value of the tag as intellectual property is considerably high. As a result, Giannis has often resorted to the arms of the law to protect his brand.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has filed over 52 cases for misuse of ‘Greek Freak’

According to reports, Giannis has filed around 52 federal cases to protect his intellectual property rights. Ranging from baby apparel makers to trading card sellers, a wide variety of offenders have been sued by Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is as aggressive in court as he is on the court. On July 16, with the Bucks/Suns series tied 2-2, Giannis filed a lawsuit against people infringing on his GREEK FREAK trademark.@Giannis_An34 owns the GREEK FREAK registration for apparel and backpacks. pic.twitter.com/YSUsy7wo2T — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 22, 2021

Giannis has opposed the use of “Greek Freak” in trading cards, apparel, backpacks, etc. Suits filed by Giannis have demanded at least $2 million. This figure is indicative of the value associated with Giannis and the market he commands.

One of the most popular athletes as of today, the suits shall stand value in the eyes of the law. This arises from the prior use of the “Greek Freak” mark commercially by Giannis. The fact that his identity is almost synonymous with the phrase adds to the case.

The law shall take its course and Giannis would hope to maximize the “Greek Freak” tag. 52 lawsuits later, companies should probably stop using the “Greek Freak” tag.

The Bucks star would look to build the brand while fighting for its value. 52 suits later, the “Greek Freak” should remain unique to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brand.

