Isiah Thomas Echoes BJ Armstrong’s Sentiment Of Michael Jordan Having Been A Center

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan’s beef has been a defining interaction in the NBA. The legendary Pistons vs Bulls rivalry paved way for the greatness that was 90s basketball. But often, these beefs and rivalries are left on the court and players bury the hatchet and resolve their issues after retirement.

Not in Jordan and Thomas’ case though. Their beef is well and alive and might even have been fueled further after the release of The Last Dance. But it seems, Isiah Thomas has genuine respect for Michael Jordan despite their extensive past and all the conflict that has remained unresolved. At least that’s what his latest Instagram story makes it look like. He shared a reel of former Bulls guard BJ Armstrong speaking about Jordan’s skillset and dubbed the 6x champion a center instead of a shooting guard.

Armstrong argued that while he may have been a 2 guard on paper, his game was similar to that of a center. His post moves, his dribble penetration, and his general play in and around the free-throw line were exactly what is expected of a team’s big man. Armstrong claimed that Kobe Bryant was also similar to Jordan, and essentially played the center while being listed as a guard.

“Michael Jordan played the 2 position right? Kobe Bryant, what position did he play? Well, you’d probably say he was a shooting guard. But here’s the truth, he really played the 5 position. Both of them. He was a center! Because they caught the ball below the free throw line 30 times a night! They played from the post!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoop Genius (@hoopgenius)

Armstrong’s reasoning also revolved around the fact that both Jordan and Bryant were smart enough to understand that post moves gave them the best opportunity to manipulate the space with passes to their open teammates.

Thomas, who spent his career in a fiery beef with Jordan, shared the reel on his story, which means he sees some merit in Armstrong’s argument.

Isiah Thomas on IG pic.twitter.com/ABHCZjdyAS — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) December 9, 2024

Both Jordan and Kobe were tremendous midrange shooters, and their accuracy from the paint and the arc is still referred to as near-perfect to this day. A lot of players have modeled their play-styles around their game, and in the age of floor spacers, these types of players have become truly valuable.

OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the perfect example of this, as he boasts a phenomenal career average of 49.7% shooting from the field. His ability to penetrate off the dribble and find his shooting spots is nearly identical to Jordan and Kobe’s, and it’s a huge reason why he’s slowly becoming a near-perennial MVP candidate.

Armstrong of course, has seen enough of Jordan to know what he’s talking about, having won 3 rings with him. Jordan’s game largely depended on his body feints inside the arc, his post-game, and his ability to take the ball to the rim, which was eerily similar to premier big men like Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, and Shaquille O’Neal. He also perfected the art of the contested fadeaway, which allowed him to get shots off over bigger defenders. No wonder Isiah Thomas put aside his conflicted history with Jordan to acknowledge his post-up dominance.