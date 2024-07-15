Isiah Thomas is Deeply Impressed By Charles Barkley’s Sensational Swing at ACC

Charles Barkley was among the many celebrities taking part in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe. While Barkley wasn’t the favorite to win the amateur golf tournament, he was certainly expected to have a decent finish among all participants from the basketball world. Despite a disappointing finish, the NBA legend had one of the shots of the tournament, leaving Isiah Thomas in awe.

Charles Barkley had one of the best hits of the weekend. On hole 7, Barkley’s beautiful tee shot was the reason behind him hitting an impressive birdie. The excellent setup has been appreciated by sporting fans even after the tournament concluded. Barkley’s rival – Isiah Thomas – also admitted to being amazed by the swing. Taking to social media, the Bad Boys Pistons’ leader shared a clip of the same on his Instagram Story.

Isiah Thomas is impressed by Charles Barkley's swing! pic.twitter.com/dLY3Qtk0AH — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 14, 2024

Aside from this glorious swing, Sir Charles’ performance in the 2024 ACC was subpar. After finishing Day 1 at the 48th position, the Round Mound of Rebound eventually concluded the tournament 58th. While former tennis star Mardy Fish was the winner of the event, the likes of Ray Allen, Austin Reaves, Dell Curry, Seth Curry, Chandler Parsons, and Kyle Lowry were the other competitors from the NBA fraternity to finish better than Charles Barkley.

After the forgettable performance, a hardcore golfer, Barkley would spend more time practicing on the course and redeem himself soon enough.

Charles Barkley got into a hilarious golf competition with Shaquille O’Neal

Charles Barkley made his bread and butter by being one of the best forwards in the NBA from the mid-1980s to 2000. Following his retirement, Barkley would stay associated with basketball by joining the analysis panel at TNT Sports. While the Phoenix Suns legend has been heavily indulged in basketball, he’s also been successful in being in touch with one of his hobbies – golf.

Over the years, The Chuckster has become an avid golfer. Using the sport as a way to take breaks from the hectic NBA schedule, Barkley would be on the course for hours.

Apart from participating in numerous amateur tournaments across the nation, Barkley considers himself to be one of the best golfers in the basketball world. However, Shaquille O’Neal once got the better of him during a Putt-Off challenge.

Despite the “editing” allegations, the fact remains that Barkley converted only 2 shots in 5 attempts. Whereas, Shaq putt 4 out of his 5.

Shaq smoked Chuck in their putt-off challenge 😅⛳️#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/8HkHkTrdLq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2023

While Shaq often reminds Barkley of the four rings that the former won as compared to the latter’s zero, this golf challenge victory will be another achievement that he will boast about.