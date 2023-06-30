“I Am a Golf Guy!”: Charles Barkley Accuses Shaquille O’Neal of ‘Editing’ Putt-Off Challenge Footage, Loses Chance at Redemption

NBA on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ is one of the most-viewed basketball analysis shows ever made. With Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal constantly joking around, it has won the hearts of avid basketball enthusiasts around the world. A relationship that didn’t start off so well, Shaq and Chuck share a brother-like bond now. Pulling each other’s legs on and off the air is their way of displaying love. After having witnessed all their antics throughout the 2022-2023 season, we are lucky enough to be subjected to some friendly Shaq-Chuck banter early in the offseason as well. Accepting the Big Aristotle’s Putt-Off Challenge before “The Match” began, Barkley crashed and burned miserably, despite all his confidence, giving fans quite a bit to laugh about.

‘The Chuckster’ is a solid golfer. Over the years, he has participated in several semi-professional tournaments. However, during his matchup against Shaq, the Phoenix Suns legend would completely embarrass himself.

On season two, episode four of “Shaq Vs”, the Los Angeles Lakers icon teamed up with Anthony Kim to go up against the Barkley-Bubba Watson duo. Thanks to the Chuckster’s awful swings, O’Neal, surprisingly, stunned everyone with the unexpected win.

13 years after the loss, Barkley had a golden opportunity at redeeming himself. But failed to do so completely.

Charles Barkley loses Shaq’s Putt-Off Challenge

A few weeks ahead of the much-awaited “The Match”, a clash between Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson and Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce, Shaquille O’Neal took to social media boldly challenging his fellow TNT analyst to a Putt-Off battle. The multiple-time Champion also mocked Chuck by agreeing to “delete all the footage” of him defeating Barkley at golf if the latter would emerge victorious.

Showing a lot of faith in his golfing skills, Chuck was not afraid as he accepted the challenge. The target to win the challenge – putting all five balls in the hole. Barkley looked confident as he was set to begin putting. Even though he did suspect some sort of cheating to undergo during Shaq’s chance, Barkley went ahead with the challenge. Here is what he said.

Listen big, I’m a golf guy. You’re not a golf guy. But you did call me out, so Imma take your challenge. First of all, how do I know you made four out of five the first time? Some editing went on there I believe.

Sadly, Barkley wasn’t able to back all the trash talk. The Auburn alum only putt two out of five, losing against the 7-foot-1 big yet again. Have a look at Bleacher Report’s tweet.

I made two out of five, so you won… again. As the kids say ‘SMH’.

Shaquille O’Neal shares clip of Chuck breaking the Hall Of Fame news to Ernie Johnson

During the day of “The Match”, Sir Charles was given the privilege of announcing Ernie Johnson’s Sports Broadcasting Hall-Of-Fame induction. Have a look at the wholesome moment posted on NBA on TNT’s Instagram.

An active Instagram user, Shaq cherished the moment by sharing the clip on his story. Take a look at NBA Celeb Update’s Story.

The Inside the NBA panel constantly pulls pranks on each other. But it is absolutely heartwarming to see them celebrate each other’s success too.