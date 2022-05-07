“Isiah Thomas is the greatest Chicago basketball player of all time”: Dwyane Wade boldly stated he believes Pistons star to be the ‘GOAT’ of Chi-Town hoops

Dwyane Wade claimed that Isiah Thomas is the greatest basketball player from Chicago of all-time during NBA75 Draft.

Dwyane Wade is one of several basketball legends from Chicago that made it big in the NBA. Apart from his countless All-NBA and All-Star nods and appearances, he led his Miami Heat to an NBA championship and was named Finals MVP in merely his 3rd season in the league. Many believe, Wade should’ve won MVP in 2009instead of LeBron James.

Aside from ‘The Flash’ establishing himself as one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, guys like Anthony Davis, Mark Aguirre, Derrick Rose, Tim Hardaway, and many more have grown up in Chi-Town.

Aside from Dwyane Wade, the two other extremely well known NBA75 alums from Chicago are Isiah Thomas and AD. The former led the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons to two straight championships and gave Michael Jordan more trouble than any other superstar in league history.

Thomas is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, usually in the uppermost echelons of PGs alongside Magic Johnson and Steph Curry.

Dwyane Wade on the greatest player from Chicago.

Having grown up in Chicago, Illinois, Dwyane Wade looked up to guys who made it to the big leagues from his city, as anybody would. When taking part in the NBA75 All-Time draft during this year’s All-Star weekend, Wade mentioned that he believed Isiah Thomas to be the greatest player from Chicago in the history of the city.

Many may be confused here and believe Wade is ‘snubbing’ Michael Jordan but it should be very clear that he means people who were born or brought up in Chi-Town, not people who eventually went on to play from the Bulls.

Dwayne Wade would actually play for the Bulls for a season on a team that gave the Boston Celtics quite the scare during the Playoffs. They would eventually lose in the first round and Wade would find his way back in Miami after a subpar stint with LeBron James on the Cavs.