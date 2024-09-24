Isiah Thomas Reminds Fans of Reggie Miller’s Shooting Prowess by Sharing Pacers Legend’s Workout Video

Reggie Miller’s shooting has made him one of the greatest players to ever grace the NBA. To this day, his skills are remembered fondly by countless league fans and NBA legends are no exception. Pistons icon Isiah Thomas chanced upon a video of Miller making some free throws on Instagram. Immediately, he shared the clip for all of Miller’s fans to see and admire.

At the age of 59, Miller continues to hone his basketball skills. He often uploads his routines on Instagram for the world to see and it was one such clip that caught Thomas’s attention.

In the video, the Indiana Pacers legend can be seen practicing free throws, displaying his famously unique shooting style as he sinks all seven of his shots. However, Miller shows his frustration with his final shot from the line as it didn’t down as smoothly as the others.

Miller then moves on to take shots from further out, sinking all of them too, and finishes the clip with a layup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reggie Miller (@reggiemillertnt)

In the background, ‘Didn’t Cha Know?’ by Erykah Badu is heard playing. In the NBA community, this song is typically used to emphasize a player’s smooth play on court. It’s likely that this added musical element, along with Miller’s seamless shooting, is what impressedThomas the most.

Isiah Thomas reminds everyone about Reggie Miller pic.twitter.com/LgVXtNSeHj — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 24, 2024

When sharing Miller’s post, Thomas provided no caption, leaving it clear that the 63-year-old simply wanted fans to appreciate the smoothness and precision of the Pacers legend’s shooting.

Thomas has always been a massive fan of Miller. On countless occasions, he has taken the time to heap praise on him. He once even called Miller one of the top clutch players of all time.