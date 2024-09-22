Isiah Thomas Showcases Michael Jordan’s ‘False’ Case for GOAT Explained by Gilbert Arenas

The majority of basketball fans who follow the NBA usually have Michael Jordan as their GOAT. Over the past few years, the younger generation has made a case for LeBron James in the GOAT debate as well. But was MJ really the greatest to have ever played the game of basketball?

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas doesn’t think so. He used Gilbert Arenas’ breakdown of the GOAT conversation as evidence to showcase Jordan’s false case for the title. Thomas shared a clip of Arenas’ remarks on his Instagram stories.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is mostly overlooked in the GOAT debate nowadays. However, Arenas used his example to break down the hypocrisy of the GOAT argument that places MJ at the helm.

“Now this is what’s messed up in history. 19-time All-Star, total rebound champ, six-time NBA champ, 11-time All-Defensive, rookie of the year, six-time MVP, two-time scoring champ, four-time block champ, 15-time All-NBA, two-time Finals MVP, right?” Arenas said.

“And they gave Jordan the GOAT. They gave Jordan the GOAT in 89-90 with not one championship. You broke the code by saying, ‘None of that sh*t matters.’ So stop using it then,” he added.

Arenas pointed out that players other than Abdul-Jabbar who deserved to be in the GOAT debate are often discounted somehow. He named Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Bill Russell as some of the few who didn’t get included in the GOAT conversation because it made MJ’s case weak.

The former Washington Wizards star said that MJ’s six Championships are often brought up to discredit players like Kobe, LeBron, and Magic in the GOAT debate. But it is conveniently ignored when the likes of Bill Russell and Kareem come into the picture. So this dichotomy doesn’t make sense.

But does Isiah Thomas really believe that is the case? Or is he simply trying to undermine Jordan’s legacy using Arenas’ argument? Fans are well aware of his long-time beef with MJ.

Whatever may the case be, Arenas’ words make sense. However, Jordan fans would make the argument that Championships were never the only factor used to argue Jordan’s GOAT case.