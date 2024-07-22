Isiah Thomas Shows Off Angel Reese’s Historic All-Star Game Statline

Team WNBA rookies had a memorable night during the 2024 All-Star Game against Team USA. While Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 34 points, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had historic stat lines of their own to edge out the Olympic-bound USA team 117-109. NBA legend Isiah Thomas shared Reese’s stat line on his Instagram Story, lauding the former LSU Tiger for recording a notable double-double.

Thomas congratulated the Chicago Sky center for becoming the first rookie to record a double-double in the prestigious exhibition game.

The 22-year-old had a 12-point, 11-rebound performance in the contest on Saturday. Afterwards, the Detroit Pistons legend posted a Bleacher Report graphic on Reese’s brilliant feat.

The Sky star’s performance on Saturday will not come as a surprise to fans as Reese has been on a tear in the WNBA lately. Over the past 17 regular season games, the Chicago Sky forward has recorded 16 double-doubles, breaking the WNBA record held by Candace Parker for most consecutive double-doubles in league history.

She is also averaging an impressive 13.5 points, 12 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Clearly, the Sky center is determined to give Caitlin Clark some tough competition for the 2024 Rookie of the Year accolade.

Isiah Thomas congratulating Angel Reese shouldn’t come off as a surprise

Isiah Thomas is among the many basketball enthusiasts who religiously follow the WNBA. However, the Bad Boys Pistons guard’s love for the women’s league isn’t a result of its recent boom in popularity.

Thomas has been actively involved in promoting the WNBA for the past several years. His association with the WNBA first began in 2015.

Before the 2015 season commenced, the New York Liberty hired the Hall-Of-Famer as the franchise’s Team President. For the next five seasons, Thomas would take care of the New York side’s business and basketball operations.

Despite having no connection with the league since 2019, Isiah Thomas has still been one of the biggest advocates for the WNBA.