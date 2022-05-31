“Isiah Thomas went through Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan”: Kendrick Perkins explains why he selects the Pistons legend over John Stockton, while naming Zeke a top 5 PG

According to Kendrick Perkins, Isiah Thomas is one of the top 5 PGs of all time because he went through Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson.

Despite being famous for getting snubbed off the 1992 Dream Team, Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest players in league history. The leader of the Bad Boy Pistons, Zeke was an elite guard during his time, who had a solid 13-year career, retiring at the age of 32.

The Baby-Faced assassin had an illustrious career, with a ridiculously long list of achievements – 12 All-Star appearances, 5 All-NBA teams, 1-time assists champ, 2-time champ, the 1990 Finals MVP, a Hall-Of-Famer, and was even a part of the NBA’s 50th as well as 75th Anniversary Teams.

Isiah Thomas’ HOF Resume:

– 12x All-Star, 2x MVP

– 3x All-NBA 1st Team, 2x 2nd Team

– 2x NBA Champion, 1990 Finals MVP

– 1982 All-Rookie 1st Team

– 1985 NBA AST (1,123) leader

– NBA 50th & 75th Anniversary Team

– #11 retired by #Pistonspic.twitter.com/px0qYLCbmH — Best of Pro Sports (@pro_sports_best) April 30, 2022

Kendrick Perkins selected Isiah Thomas over John Stockton

Recently, analyst Kendrick Perkins even named Thomas as one of his top 5 PGs of all time. The former Celtics star reasoned that Zeke had to defeat Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan in a single postseason run to win his championships.

The ESPN analyst even selected Isiah over the likes of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton. In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, a user asked Perks:

Isiah or Stockton. Where does Isiah rank in all time point guards.

To which, Kendrick wrote:

Isiah Top 5!!! He went through Magic, Bird and Jordan

Despite never winning several individual accolades, Zeke is surely one of the best guards in the league. And surely, had he not sustained a career-ending Achilles injury at a relatively young age, Thomas’ would’ve had a few more silverware in his cabinet.