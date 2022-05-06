“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated for two decades”: When Isiah Thomas snubbed Michael Jordan to claim Lakers legend was the GOAT

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated basketball for a long long time. It is this dominance that once made Isiah Thomas claim that Kareem is the greatest of all time.

Lew Alcindor, or as he is now known, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was and is one of the best to ever play the game. With the Sky Hook as his main weapon, Cap dominated throughout the 70s and the 80s.

There was little that could stop him. As Abdul-Jabbar worked his way to six championships he gained the admiration and respect of many of his peers. Respect that unquestionably is held to this day.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar defined domination and winning throughout his career 🏆 -All-time points leader

-19x NBA All-Star

-6x NBA MVP

-6x NBA champion Happy 74th birthday to the Lakers legend and the master of the skyhook pic.twitter.com/Go0n0LDCAI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2021

The Lakers and Bucks legend was truly an unstoppable force. So much so, that there are many who would make the argument that he is one of, if not the greatest of all time.

“There isn’t a basketball player alive or dead who had a better career than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas faced many legends in his time. From Magic Johnson to Michael Jordan. However, he still picks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when talking about the greatest players of all time.

Thomas explained that Kareem has dominated the sport of basketball at every level. That is why there is no player dead or alive who can touch the Laker legend.

“Grade school…champion, High school…champion, NCAA…champion, NBA…champion. When you talk about dominance in the sport, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He dominated for two decades.”

Isiah certainly is a huge supporter of the argument that Kareem is the GOAT. However, he has started to soften his stance, as LeBron James inches closer and closer to having the most points in NBA history.