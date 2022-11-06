HomeSearch

Isiah Thomas, Who Dissed Kevin Durant’s Offensive Production, Roasts Fan For Calling Him A Bum

Nithin Joseph
|Sun Nov 06 2022

Kevin Durant and Isiah Thomas

Credits: USA Today

Kevin Durant has been a beacon of shining light on an otherwise dreadful Brooklyn Nets team. The Slim Reaper is averaging nearly 32 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game.

Now, normally, those numbers would be considered that of an MVP-caliber player. However, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas believes that KD isn’t dominant anymore.

An opinion that has led to much ire from fans. So much so, that one fan called him a bum, and Thomas roasted him in style.

Isiah Thomas attempts to “teach” fan who ignorantly calls him a bum for criticizing Kevin Durant

Fans getting angry at NBA analysts is nothing new. However, there are times when analysts respond, and in the case of Isiah Thomas, his response was elite.

Thomas was recently quoted saying that Kevin Durant isn’t a dominant player anymore. A quote that angered many, including one fan that called him a bum. Well, the two-time NBA Champion refused to lose his cool and retorted with class.

He explained that while KD’s 30 a game is great, it doesn’t matter if your defense is absent. A fair point from Thomas who has some experience with great defensive teams.

It is true that Durant’s team needs to improve tremendously. However, bad defense is the least of their problems.

KD and the Brooklyn Nets will be without superstar guard Kyrie Irving for five games

Kevin Durant is certainly scoring points, but his team is lacking success. Primarily because they are missing one of their key stars in Kyrie Irving, who was suspended for five games for putting up an antisemitic post.

If the Nets have any hope of improving their form, they will need Kyrie. KD definitely needs help out there.

