“It depends how good Bronny James is; we have Luka Doncic who’s really, really good!”: Mark Cuban plays cards close to his chest despite LeBron James revealing his aim to play with his eldest son on the same team

Even with the prospect of LeBron James joining whichever team drafts his son Bronny James, Mark Cuban isn’t quite ready to bet on it.

It goes without saying that LeBron James has been the biggest draw in the NBA since Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant is probably more universally beloved right now, but The King is in a different league when it comes to visibility.

LeBron has always known almost the perfect thing to do in any situation in order to preserve his brand. He’s also The King when it comes to getting his own name and likeness out there. Commercially, few athletes in any sport have leveraged their visibility like James.

It seems that this visibility will also extend to his eldest son Bronny James Jr. Bronny is currently pursuing the junior year of high school basketball with the Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers. At his age, Bronny has more followers than many rotation players in the NBA.

Increased visibility is usually a good thing for practically any level of prospect in any sport. However, it can’t be too healthy for Bronny’s mental state for people to have a microscope on everything he executes on a court.

This probably got worse after LeBron seemed to hint that he’d retire with the team that drafts Bronny James.

Mark Cuban refuses to rule out drafting Bronny James if LeBron James joins him in Dallas

Mark Cuban was a guest on a segment hosted by Sportsgrid some time last week. He was asked whether the Dallas Mavericks would take a flier on Bronny James in the second round if that’d mean landing LeBron James.

Mark, who didn’t earn his billion by rolling out of bed and making controversial statements, predictably played it safe. He emphasized that his focus is squarely on building around his franchise player Luka Doncic:

“Oh, I don’t know! It depends on the circumstances, and how good Bronny is. Would I just burn it to burn it? Probably not.”

“And again, we have this guy named Luka, who’s really, really, really good. And so it really depends on the team that we have around him.”

