“Sick post!”: CJ McCollum retweeted an epic meme aimed at LeBron James and co after his Pelicans thrashed Lakers nation last weekend

CJ McCollum reacts to a hilarious post roasting the Los Angeles Lakers after New Orleans Pelicans beat them by 28 points.

The CJ McCollum trade has revived the New Orleans Pelicans to some extent. He obviously didn’t make them a championship team in 7 games but the Pelicans can hope to make the play-in tournament this season. Something they failed to achieve in the last two seasons.

Making it to the play-in tournament doesn’t make a difference. But it can be an incentive for Zion Williamson to return whole-heartedly. Last week the Pelicans defeated Western Conference giants Phoenix Suns by 15. And on Saturday they destroyed LeBron James and the Lakers in the crypto.com arena.

While two games don’t alter their chances significantly, they can hope to build on this 2-game winning streak with CJ McCollum.

CJ McCollum cannot stop laughing at this meme roasting the Lakers

NBA Twitter really had a field day watching a lottery team defeat the Lakers by 28 points. LeBron James traded Lakers’ young talent to the Pelicans for injury-prone Anthony Davis just to get blown out by them 2 years later.

McCollum had 22 points on 53% from the field and dished out 8 assists as well. CJ has been in redemption mode every since the Blazers traded him. He’s had four 30-point games since the move and a chance to overtake the Lakers for 9th seed.

After the game, he retweeted a meme from popular 90s sitcom ‘Family Matters’ trolling the Lakers.

He has always been very active on Twitter, replying to fans and trolls alike. When CJ said “I’m trying Jennifer” to a fan asking him to win a playoff game it instantly became a meme.

Pelicans Twitter had its fun with the blowout victory as well. They might even consider putting it on a banner.

The Pelicans new Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/udDl620JoW — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 28, 2022

McCollum and co will face Sacramento Kings on Friday and seeing their Twitter bio Pelicans are clearly ready to stretch the streak to 3 games.

