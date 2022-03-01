Basketball

“Sick post!”: CJ McCollum retweeted an epic meme aimed at LeBron James and co after his Pelicans thrashed Lakers nation last weekend

"Sick post!": CJ McCollum retweeted an epic meme aimed at LeBron James and co after his Pelicans thrashed Lakers nation last weekend
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Not even something I’m thinking about": No plans on winning the 2022 Driver's Championship for George Russell?
Next Article
"Let's see if there should be a little bit more respect for his bowling": When Kevin Pietersen downplaying Temba Bevuma's credentials as a Test match bowler almost embarrassed him
NBA Latest Post
"Sick post!": CJ McCollum retweeted an epic meme aimed at LeBron James and co after his Pelicans thrashed Lakers nation last weekend
“Sick post!”: CJ McCollum retweeted an epic meme aimed at LeBron James and co after his Pelicans thrashed Lakers nation last weekend

CJ McCollum reacts to a hilarious post roasting the Los Angeles Lakers after New Orleans…