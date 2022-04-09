“It has to be a hoax! Kobe Bryant can’t be gone!”: When Shaquille O’Neal explained his heartbreaking experience of finding out of Lakers star’s tragic passing

When Shaquille O’Neal opened up on his whole experience on when he got the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal built what would become the greatest one-two punch in NBA history.

During their time together in the NBA, the two players worked together as the perfect symphony of a wonderful Jazz band. Unfortunately, however, the two were just as inharmonious when they were no longer between the lines.

Fortunately, over time, the two once again built up a relationship together. And perhaps because of that, when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash became public news, it was that much more unbelievable for Shaq.

Back in 2020, the former NBA player and Lakers legend sat down to talk about his whole experience during the day the news was breaking across the world. And we won’t lie, it’s a bit of a tearjerker.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals he didn’t think the news was true when his sons first told him

Shaquille O’Neal called Kobe Bryant family. So, we can’t imagine the burden his death would have had on the man on its own. But in a cruel act by fate, the Black Mamba’s death wasn’t the only one he had to work through all at the same time.

Take a look at the big fella explaining it all in the YouTube clip below.

Rest in peace Kobe Bryant.

And to Shaquille O’Neal, we can only say how proud we are of you. To face as much as you have in your life and yet to forge on to be the incredibly funny personality you are… it can’t have been easy.

Shaq and Kobe, you will forever have our respect. No matter what.

