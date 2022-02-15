“It is possible, but I couldn’t care less about it, without a championship!”: 76ers’ Joel Embiid gets deadly frank about his intentions to win the scoring title

Joel Embiid opens up about the possibility of winning the scoring title this season. Says having James Harden by his side will make things easier.

Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest trade this season before the deadline. While getting rid of Ben Simmons is a positive in itself acquiring James Harden makes them formidable. They’ve had many ups and downs this season but with Joel Embiid playing like an MVP, the Sixers are serious title contenders.

Currently, at the fourth position, Philly is only 2.5 games away from taking the #1 spot in the eastern conference. Joel Embiid leads the league in scoring with 29.5 points per game. With KD injured and Curry in a shooting slump, it’s highly likely that JoJo will ultimately win the scoring title.

Joel Embiid believes James Harden will make the game easy for everyone

The Sixers big man has been incredible this season. No center has managed to win the scoring title in 22 years. Shaquille O’Neal was the last one to do it in the 1999-2000 NBA season.

Joel Embiid is aware of how rare it is for a big man to do it. “It would be a huge accomplishment, especially as a dominant big man. I’m still 7-foot-2 and 500 pounds (he was joking). So I guess you could say that I’m a big man, but it would be a huge accomplishment.”

However, the main focus for the MVP frontrunner is winning games and ultimately the title this season. While a scoring title is an amazing individual accolade to have to one’s name, Embiid prioritizes a better record in remaining games.

“It is possible, but you gotta do whatever it takes to win,” said Embiid. “I’m looking at it, I know my role is to go out there and dominate. I’m gonna get the ball and I’m gonna make things happen and, obviously, we’re adding James who I think is gonna make the game easy for all of us.”

He believes that the addition of The Beard will reduce the load on his shoulders. He can concentrate on scoring while Harden will make the plays for him and everyone else on the Sixers. The 3x scoring champ seamlessly blended into a playmaker with the Nets and was leading the league in assists at one point.

Joel Embiid is thrilled to have a point guard of such a high caliber by his side this season. Harden is set to make his debut Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics as the Sixers look to advance to the third spot.

