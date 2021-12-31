“It is so great to see James Harden finally play like his regular MVP self”: NBA Twitter applauds the Nets star as he joins Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson to achieve a special feat

After putting up a 33-point, 14-rebounds, and 10-assists triple-double, James Harden joins Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson is by achieving a remarkable feat.

After being cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols, it seems as if James Harden has elevated his game to a different level altogether. In the absence of Kevin Durant, The Beard led the Brooklyn Nets to defeat the Lakers on their Christmas Day battle, dropping a solid 36/10/10 triple-double. Went on a scoring spree against the Clippers, putting up 39 points in a 124-108 win. And continued his impressive run of sensational performance as KD returned to the line-up, yesterday night.

In the 110-102 loss against Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers, Harden was incredible, putting up 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. And now, is the third player (behind Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson) in NBA history to record 36+ points, grab 8+ rebounds, and hand out 10+ assists in 3 straight games.

James Harden has scored 36+ points, grabbed 8+ rebounds, and handed out 10+ assists in back-to-back games. #NetsWorld The only players in #NBA history to reach those three minimums in 3 straight games are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/cYkRO4qgTI — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) December 30, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as James Harden joins Westbrook and Big O in an impressive accomplishment

As soon as Harden’s stats for the past 3 games went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions. While there were a few fans who appreciated the greatness, there were also a bunch of trolls discrediting the achievements for the 40 free throws he attempted during these 3 games.

James Harden has been averaging 22.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game this season. The 2018 MVP has been a huge reason behind the Nets’ successes. Steve Nash’s boys are currently sitting on top of the Eastern Conference with a 23-10 record.