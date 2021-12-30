“LeBron James is aging like fine wine, playing like an MVP at 37 years of age”: The Lakers superstar has surpassed Kobe Bryant as the oldest player to lead the NBA in scoring in a month

As LeBron James scored 37 points in the Lakers’ loss against the Grizzlies, he now surpasses Kobe Bryant as the oldest player to lead the NBA in scoring in a calendar month.

It’s safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers are having a miserable season, so far. The 2020 champs, after acquiring Russell Westbrook and many other former All-Stars, were expected to be the strong favorites to list the Larry O’Brien this year. And 36 games into the 2021-2022 campaign, LeBron James and co. are nowhere close to being the star-studded team they are on paper.

However, amid LAL’s struggles, King James’ incredible style of play has been one of the very few positive takeaways. Despite struggling with some injuries early on the season, an abdominal strain, and even the league’s health and safety protocols, Bron is playing on a whole different level altogether.

For the past nearly 2 decades, James has been dominating the league on a nightly basis. Playing his 19th NBA season, one would naturally expect a slight, if not huge, drop in production. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the 17-time All-Star. In the midst of one of the best individual campaigns of his career, LBJ has defeated father time and has been aging like fine wine.

With 387 points scored in December, LeBron James becomes the oldest player in NBA to lead the league in points scored in a calendar month

Since 2003, the Kid from Akron has gotten himself in the history books on uncountable occasions. In year 19, that narrative doesn’t seem to change.

LeBron James celebrates his 37th birthday today, and it’s clear that he’s aging like a fine wine. James leads the NBA with 387 points in December. He would be the oldest player to lead the NBA in scoring in a calendar month, surpassing Kobe Bryant (36 in Nov. 2014). pic.twitter.com/IJwNYC62R7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2021

The previous record was held by Kobe Bryant. At age 36, the Black Mamba showcased his incredible offensive abilities. He erupted to score 382 points, averaging 27.3 points back in November of 2014.

As soon as this crazy stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

I mean this is crazy https://t.co/GTbEwG1DaR — Joey Roembke (@swag_junior) December 30, 2021

Greatest we’ve seen won in much harder era than a certain somebody. And that’s a credit to steph curry as well the best player today because without curry lebron has more rings and kd is still a great who never won hbd 🐐 — Ⓜ️ (@thebradyeighth) December 30, 2021

It would appear that aging like fine wine is irrelevant when the meal around you is over cooked, under seasoned, and past it’s own expiration date. https://t.co/CazTsbyV7P — Jori Schiraldi (@JohnSchiraldi) December 30, 2021

How Lebron James entering the MVP conversation!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/C1z230Ve7U — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 30, 2021

The birthday boy has been on a tear this season. Averaging a staggering 28 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, James still has a lot of gas left in his tank. Now that he has managed to find his rhythm, his next aim will be to help the Lakers turn to their winning ways.