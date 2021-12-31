“Dad says you need to go home Kevin Durant!!!”: NBA Twitter goes wild as Joel Embiid scores 34 on Brooklyn Nets and waves them Goodbye

Joel Embiid spoiled the party for Kevin Durant’s return in the Nets starting lineup and took his revenge from the Nets star by telling Nets to “Go Home”.

As Kevin Durant returned after missing three games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Philadelphia 76ers. The game was as eventful as they come.

As the hot hands of Patty Mills went cold Thursday night, KD put up 33 points, 6-rebounds, and 4-assists in his comeback. While James Harden stuffed the scoreboard with the second triple-double in three games since returning from the protocol with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

But nothing matched the intensity Sixers MVP Joel Embiid had throughout the game. He scored 34 points and converted the tie-breaking three-point play with 3:14 which totally took the momentum away from the Nets.

Also read: “Only a loser would say Draymond Green got a rare W”: Former DPOY denounces NBA commissioner after Warriors’ Nuggets rematch gets canceled ahead of New Years’ Eve Covid-19 outbreak

Joel Embiid tells Nets to “Go Home” and Twitter erupts

Embiid shot 11 of 23 from the floor and notched at least 30 points for the seventh straight road game. His and-one play started Philadelphia’s game-ending 13-5 run. And the Philly big man let KD know who is the boss in a somewhat similar fashion that the Slim Reaper used last time he’d beaten the Sixers.

Embiid really told the Nets to “go home” 😳 pic.twitter.com/UhLAZvijut — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2021

Even before the end, both 7-footers were going at each other as Joel was trying to take Sixers further ahead in the game late in the 4th quarter.

KD and Embiid chirping at each other late in the 4th quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/nFirhSFdsW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2021

And as Embiid went on his hilarious chants, Twitter erupted.

Dad says you need to go home @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/sCq43r3lY6 — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) December 31, 2021

What’s up with @KDTrey5? He was waving the Sixers goodbye 2 weeks ago after winning… Gets all up tight when Embiid puts his team on his back and says “goodbye”? 👋🏻 — Adam (@Adam_G_22) December 31, 2021

Joel Embiid tells the entire borough of Brooklyn to suck it pic.twitter.com/25PoNVdSQV — Everythings Phine (@evrythingsphine) December 31, 2021

JOEL EMBIID WAVING KD OFF HIS OWN COURT — Ry (@NinjaBands) December 31, 2021

Joel Embiid is the most dominant big in basketball. Debate a nerd. — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) December 31, 2021

But the Sixers star had nothing but respect for KD in the post-game presser.

“If there was one player that I think is more talented than me, it’s definitely [Kevin Durant].” Embiid got nothing but RESPECT for KD 🤞 (via @SNYNets)pic.twitter.com/G4Q6UqV8Of — Overtime (@overtime) December 31, 2021

Also read: “The way Trae Young has been balling, he’ll end up being Atlanta’s GOAT!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for achieving an impressive feat, reaching 25+ points in his last 14 games