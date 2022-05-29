Basketball

“It was $19 million”: Tracy McGrady purchased a customized private jet having developed a fear of travelling in commercial flights post 9/11

"It was $19 million": Tracy McGrady purchased a customized private jet having developed a fear of travelling in commercial flights post 9/11
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"It must be a blessing to be a Real Madrid fan"- Fernando Alonso arrives to the Monaco GP paddock sporting the jersey of the 2022 UEFA Champions League winners
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"It was $19 million": Tracy McGrady purchased a customized private jet having developed a fear of travelling in commercial flights post 9/11
“It was $19 million”: Tracy McGrady purchased a customized private jet having developed a fear of travelling in commercial flights post 9/11

NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady reveals why spending $19M on his private jet made…