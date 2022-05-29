“It was $19 million”: Tracy McGrady purchased a customized private jet having developed a fear of travelling in commercial flights post 9/11

NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady reveals why spending $19M on his private jet made financial sense.

Currently, in the news for his 1-on-1 basketball startup named Ones Basketball League, Tracy McGrady has investments in several business ventures, including sports, entertainment, and CryptoCurrency. T-Mac reportedly earned over $160M in his salaries as an NBA player.

Thus just like most of his peers, McGrady did indulge in some luxury, and rightfully so. The seven-time All-Star was one of the most elite scorers this league has ever seen, with the likes of a Kobe Bryant finding the former Magic player most difficult to guard.

Speaking of T-Mac’s luxury spending, the two-time scoring champion bought a private jet worth $19M with a customized number. According to reports, McGrady had developed a fear of traveling in commercials post the horrific 9/11 tragedy.

The two-time scoring champion never took a commercial flight until he had to go to Puerto Rico with Team USA. Nevertheless, T-Mac did find a private jet convenient to him and his family’s lifestyle.

Tracy McGrady gets candid about his $19M worth mode of transportation.

Well, it’s no secret that NBA stars enjoy spending their millions on some of the exotic things, and T-Mac was no different. The former MIP spent a fortune on a customized private jet, also giving an insight into the decision-making process behind it.

“It was a lot, it was $19 million. So, what happened was that I had a business manager who knew how to structure those deals for me. We talked about it and we made sure we made financial sense to do something like that and I was like ‘Sh*t, let’s go for it.’ I went to Kansas to pick out and see how I wanted the jet to look like, said McGrady.”

“My jet number was TM 863863, it was the area code from where I’m from, and then I had T- Mac on the plate. So yeah, what was crazy is I had the same pilots who I rotated and a couple of stewardesses who knew what I liked. My kids are younger so they were loving it. They loved my kids. When I got on the plane, they had everything lined up for me.”

Via: Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson & Darius Miles

From the looks of it, T-Mac was certainly satisfied with his purchase, adding that he preferred taking his jet over flying with his teammates.

