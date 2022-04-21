Basketball

“Playing with Kobe Bryant would’ve been nice but Shaq is always the number 1 choice”: Tracy McGrady claims he’d much rather play with Lakers center than ‘Black Mamba’

“Playing with Kobe Bryant would’ve been nice but Shaq is always the number 1 choice”: Tracy McGrady claims he’d much rather play with Lakers center than ‘Black Mamba’
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Dhawal Kulkarni IPL 2022 team: Is Dhawal Kulkarni joining Mumbai Indians for 2022 IPL?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Playing with Kobe Bryant would’ve been nice but Shaq is always the number 1 choice”: Tracy McGrady claims he’d much rather play with Lakers center than ‘Black Mamba’
“Playing with Kobe Bryant would’ve been nice but Shaq is always the number 1 choice”: Tracy McGrady claims he’d much rather play with Lakers center than ‘Black Mamba’

Tracy McGrady says that he would rather have had the chance to play with Shaq…