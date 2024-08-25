“It Was Just Telepathy”: Shaun Livingston Describes How Having Kevin Durant on the Warriors Was Like

Mar 24, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) passes the ball to guard Shaun Livingston (34) against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant was a thunderbolt addition to the Golden State Warriors lineup in 2016. The Warriors’ efficient small ball system that was led by Stephen Curry made KD even more lethal. Durant transitioned smoothly into the Warriors’ setup and his teammates ensured that he got the ball whenever he wanted it. After that, everything was automatic.

Advertisement

At least, Shaun Livingston’s testimony on The Knuckleheads podcast claims so. Livingston, who spent three seasons with KD in the Bay, recalled how the already elite Warriors offense immediately soaked in Durant’s high-IQ skillset.

For Livingston, the Dubs’ movements at the time were akin to telepathy. Everyone pretty much knew what they had to do, which allowed KD to perform at the highest level. Their tandem worked seamlessly.

Durant’s teammates just handed over the ball to him in clutch moments, letting him do his thing. In Livingston’s own words,

“You bring a unicorn to what we have, it was just telepathy. We all are just moving like it’s string music. Then you got him in the fourth, we just out here watching him like, ‘Just give this man the rock.’”

It was still a big change for the Warriors because they were accustomed to watching Curry take control in the final quarter. But Curry took a backseat to allow KD take charge during certain situations. Livingston relayed that it was possible because of the Dubs guard’s humble nature and lack of ego.

Thus, Durant could play freely because of the Warriors’ long-time PG’s unselfishness.

Meanwhile, just like Livingston showed love to KD, Durant also recognized Livingston’s basketball acumen.

KD knew about Livingston’s post-basketball chapter

Shaun Livingston retired from the NBA in 2019, the same year that KD left for the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors named Livingston as Director of Players Affairs and Engagement in September, 2020. In February of 2021, KD and his Brooklyn Nets were at the Chase Center, the first time Durant returned to the Warriors’ home floor after his departure.

Before the game, he sat down Kerith Burke on The Dubs podcast to discuss his pre-game sentiments. During the sit-down, Durant revealed how he knew that Livingston would transition to an NBA executive role.

“I seen that one coming. He has always been very savvy when it comes to knowing the game, knowing what’s coming next in the game. It seems like the perfect transition for him. Living in the bay, staying in the bay, being a part of the organization. Happy for him.”

This narrative sums up the close bond that Kevin Durant shared with his teammates in his three-year Dubs tenure. He shared the floor with some of the most intelligent basketball players of all time. The presence of a communicator like Livingston must have also helped him adjust smoothly to the squad.