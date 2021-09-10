Basketball

“Steph Curry has such great gravity JR Smith gave Kevin Durant open dunks!”: How Warriors superstar’s legendary off-ball game confounded LeBron James and co

"Steph Curry has such great gravity JR Smith gave Kevin Durant open dunks!": How Warriors superstar's legendary off-ball game confounded LeBron James and co
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"They call Giannis Antetokounmpo the Greek Freak for a reason!": Marcus Smart throws up hands in despair describing Bucks Finals MVP's skillset and mentality
Next Article
"It's the media misleading the stats like that, which pisses me off": Blake Griffin clears the air about him not wanting to dunk with the Pistons
Latest Posts