“It Wasn’t Him Guarding Me”: Jamal Murray Shrugs Off Claim About Anthony Edwards Troubling Him Offensively

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The subpar shooting performance of Jamal Murray had a huge role to play in the Denver Nuggets suffering their worst loss of the 2023-2024 season. While Murray did agree that his 22.2% from the field and 28.6% from three harmed the defending champions’ loss, he dismissed the idea of Anthony Edwards causing him trouble. Instead, the Canadian simply blamed his elbow injury for the awful display from the field.

The Nuggets star recorded only 10 points in the 70-115 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the postgame conference, the 27-year-old talked about his abysmal performance, saying,

“Who? For me? For me? I mean, it was less about [Edwards],it was more about my elbow at that point… It was more offensively for him. It wasn’t him guarding me,” Murray answered.

At first, it does seem as though the 27-year-old is being salty and refusing to give Edwards credit. However, the 6ft 4” guard did praise Edwards and co. for bringing out their A-game, offensively, in the do-or-die situation.

“He (Anthony Edwards) was scoring on the other end. Scoring at a great rate Mike Conley, McDaniels had a great game. Everybody on their team just brought their game today Everybody on their team just kind of brought their game today, and we weren’t able to defend them, and keep them out of our paint or get them off the line,” Murray said.

Anthony Edwards going on scoring outbursts is not something new. However, the 22-year-old does take immense pride in his improved defensive production. So, Jamal Murray dismissing the 3 steals that Ant recorded tonight, might provoke the latter into entering Game 7 with vengeance.

As for the Nuggets’ guard’s part, he recorded a performance worse than 20% FG before in the ongoing postseason (Game 2 vs Wolves). However, he did manage to bounce back, putting up his best outing of the series in Game 3 – 24 points on 52.4% FG, per ESPN.

Fans of the Colorado side will hope that Jamal Murray can redeem himself in a similar fashion, and lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals by clinching a Game 7 win. However, with both teams refusing to back down, anything is possible in this stellar series.