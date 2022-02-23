“I don’t know if that was a steal or a block but I got two blocks!”: Steph Curry hilariously rejoices after playing defense at the All-Star Game en route to another Team LeBron James victory

Steph Curry gets mic’d up for this year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland and gives NBA fans some incredible moments and quotes.

Prior to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, it was being speculated on whether or not Steph Curry can end his ASG curse and finally catch fire from beyond in his 8th appearance. Needing 8 threes to beat out James Harden for the most threes made in All-Star Game history, Curry drained a whopping 16.

The Golden State Warrior superstar blew Harden’s record out of the water by going 16-17 from beyond the arc.

What’s more impressive is that there was a moment during the game where Steph Curry was 15-21 from three point land. That’s well over 70% from distance. At that volume, it’s quite unprecedented.

Also read: “Just watch how our squad comes out of this All-Star Break”: Kyrie Irving sends out a stern warning to the league ahead of the All-Star break

As expected, Steph hoisted the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game trophy at the end of it all and did so after not just scoring a flurry of threes, but after also playing some solid, stat-sheet loving defense.

Steph Curry has great mic’d up moments during the All-Star Game.

Getting Steph Curry mic’d was absolutely the right move by the NBA as he would go on to win the ASG MVP while also providing fans some hilarious moments. Everything from asking fans in the front row if his shot went in to boasting about registering two blocks, the 3x champ was entertainment at its very peak.

Also read: “If Luka Doncic is going to be the best, there are certain things he has to control”: Mark Cuban knows the Slovenian superstar wants to be the best in the league, as the 3x All-Star takes care of his diet

Funnily enough, Curry had more blocks this All-Star Game than Team Durant combined. In all fairness, Team Durant registered one block as a team while Steph had two but saying the latter doubled the opposing team’s number in blocks sounds more impactful.

The Golden State Warriors open up their remaining quarter of games on Friday night against the middling Portland Trailblazers who are currently on a 4 game winning streak.